If you want a small flagship-level Android phone, you really only have two choices — the Google Pixel 3 or the Xperia XZ2 Compact. The later has now gone on sale, dropping to just $450 at B&H Photo. That's a $200 discount from the original price.

The XZ2 Compact is equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (with microSD card support), and an 18:9 1080p IPS LCD screen. The rear 19MP camera can capture 4K HDR video, or you can use the 960fps slow-motion mode. Android 9.0 Pie started rolling out to the phone two months ago.

This is the North American variant, so it works on Verizon (LTE only) and all GSM networks. $450 for a phone with the latest Snapdragon flagship processor and the latest version of Android isn't bad at all.