If you're in the market for an affordable phone that's guaranteed to get some sweet Android 9 Pie action, have we got a pair of deals for you. Both the Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra are on sale at B&H, and both are scheduled to get an update to the newest version of Android this spring.

The Xperia XA2 is currently $30 off its usual price of $249.99. For your $219.99, you're getting a 5.2-inch, 1080p display; a Snapdragon 630; three gigs of RAM; and a 23-megapixel rear camera. It comes in blue or pink, which is fun; the more subdued silver and black models are currently out of stock, though.

For another 60 bucks, you can get the XA2 Ultra, which has a bigger battery, a larger six-inch screen, an extra gigabyte of RAM, and a second, wide-angle front-facing camera. You can get the Ultra in black, blue, gold, or silver. At their normal prices of $249.99 and $399.99, it seems obvious that the non-Ultra XA2 is the better deal, but these discounts bring the difference down to a more palatable level.

Like a lot of budget devices, both of these are GSM-only, so you can't use them on CDMA networks like Verizon or Sprint. If that doesn't bother you, mosey on over to B&H to grab yours now.