The Honor View10 is one of Huawei's best phones from this year. It's priced like a mid-range phone, but it has a flagship-level Kirin 970 processor and other high-end hardware. The phone has once again gone on sale, this time for $379.99 ($120 off).

The model being sold is equipped with a Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion), and an 18:9 1080p IPS display. There are three cameras — a front-facing 13MP lens, a 16MP rear-facing camera, and a 20MP monochrome rear camera (which helps with processing). The phone will only work on GSM networks, like AT&T and T-Mobile, and it should get Android 9.0 Pie soon (the European version already has it). You can read our full review here.

The phone is currently $15 more than it was on Black Friday, but it's still a heck of a deal. B&H has both the 'Navy Blue' and 'Midnight Black' colors on sale, while Amazon only has Navy Blue. Keep in mind that the phone can no longer be bootloader-unlocked, as of May 24th.