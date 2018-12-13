



After tentatively launching in the US in May, Google One, aka Google's new unified storage plans and service, has been shyly expanding. It didn't become available to "everyone" in the US until August, and even then, there were plenty of exceptions that meant not all users were able to migrate to the new plans. After that, it was announced for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico as well as India. Now, users in two more countries are getting emails notifying them of an upgrade to Google One.

In the UK, the pricing for the different plans is:

15GB - free plan

100GB - £1.99 per month

200GB - £2.99 per month

2TB - £9.99 per month

10TB - £79.99 per month

20TB - £159.99 per month

30TB - £239.99 per month

The 1TB plan, which previously cost £9.99 monthly, has been replaced by the new 2TB one, so you'll be getting double the storage at the same price. There are also more choices, family sharing, online support, and various other perks to being a Google One subscriber.

We don't have any pricing details for Canada, but they should be inline with what we've seen in the US.