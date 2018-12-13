After tentatively launching in the US in May, Google One, aka Google's new unified storage plans and service, has been shyly expanding. It didn't become available to "everyone" in the US until August, and even then, there were plenty of exceptions that meant not all users were able to migrate to the new plans. After that, it was announced for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico as well as India. Now, users in two more countries are getting emails notifying them of an upgrade to Google One.
In the UK, the pricing for the different plans is:
- 15GB - free plan
- 100GB - £1.99 per month
- 200GB - £2.99 per month
- 2TB - £9.99 per month
- 10TB - £79.99 per month
- 20TB - £159.99 per month
- 30TB - £239.99 per month
The 1TB plan, which previously cost £9.99 monthly, has been replaced by the new 2TB one, so you'll be getting double the storage at the same price. There are also more choices, family sharing, online support, and various other perks to being a Google One subscriber.
We don't have any pricing details for Canada, but they should be inline with what we've seen in the US.
Looks like the Google One love is already spreading, and now we get word that the service is now available to users in additional nations across Europe, including Spain, France, and Russia. In France, at least, pricing comes in at:
- 15GB – free plan
- 100GB – €19.99 per year or €1.99 per month
- 200GB – €2.99 per month
- 2TB – €9.99 per month
- 10TB – €99.99 per month
- 20TB – €199.99 per month
- 30TB – €299.99 per month
The rollout of Google One has been hitting more and more countries over the past few weeks. We've had reports from users in New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Czech Republic, Chile, and more who have received their upgrade emails. If you want to check whether the new storage plans are available in your country, head over to one.google.com.
