With technology ingrained in every facet of our lives, or so it seems, parenting has come with a new set of challenges on top of the ones that were already there. Managing your children's screen time is one of them, and Google is here to help you with that — Family Link is rolling out to Chromebooks on the stable channel (i.e. most of them).

Previously in the beta track, Family Link is Google's attempt to help parents successfully manage their kids' technology usage. It's been on Android for a little while now, but with the prevalence of Chrome OS in the classroom, the move to Google's desktop operating system wasn't too much of a stretch. Much like its mobile counterpart, parents can set usage time limits and even bedtimes, adjusted to their family's specific needs.

Family Link also allows for site whitelisting and blacklisting, helping make sure your kids stay on the right track. This also extends to what apps they can download from the Play Store, what videos they can see on YouTube Kids, and which books they can read on Play Books. Worried about in-app purchases? Family Link lets you control that, too, and even hide certain apps at will. There are a lot of options that Family Link offers parents.

It's funny that, as you get older, you start to notice how fast the times change. Even though I grew up with computers, the internet, and was still in middle school when we started to see the dawn of smartphones, being a kid now is drastically different nowadays than it was for me. While determining how long a child uses a computer or phone remains exclusively to the parents' discretion, having an extra option to help monitor and regulate activity isn't necessarily a bad thing.