Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a neon-themed arcade game, a delightful indie RPG, a highly-polished educational game that teaches players how to tell time, a procedurally generated platformer, a logic puzzler, and a minimal word game. Without further ado:

Ding Dong XL

Ding Dong XL is an obstacle avoidance arcade game where high-score is king, and devastating power-ups are the key to success. The one-touch controls are intuitive, and the fast-paced action means things are never quite as simple as they seem. No matter your skill level, you should be able to find something to enjoy in this release.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Knight Life: Medieval Fantasy RPG

Knight Life is a delightful RPG with pleasant graphics, randomly generated dungeons, and a full single-player campaign. There are three selectable difficulties for the dungeons, a real-time day and night cycle, and an upgradeable town that gives the player something to work towards as they dive deeper and deeper into those dangerous dungeons.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Human Heroes Einstein On Time

Human Heroes Einstein On Time is an education game perfect for any child that wants to learn how to tell time. The game stars Albert Einstein, and he is voiced by the English actor Stephen Fry. The game is very polished, and obviously, the voice work is top notch. Plus it's a premium game, so you won't have to worry about your kids running into and advertisements or in-app purchases while they play.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Super Fowlst

Super Fowlst is a procedurally generated action game with simple controls and unlimited replayability. It plays somewhat like a platformer, though you'll spend the majority of your time bouncing on enemies. Despite the procedural generation, your character gets to keep its loot, which can be traded in for powerful upgrades. The more you upgrade, the longer you will be able to survive, which means you'll be able to collect even more loot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Hexanome

Hexanome is a minimal logic puzzler that requires plenty of patience to solve its 76 hand-crafted levels. Your goal is to collect all of the squares on the grid while an AI tries its darndest to stop you dead in your tracks. Luckily there is no timer, so you are free to think out your moves in advance to ensure that pesky AI doesn't one-up you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

WordClue

WordClue is a word-based puzzle game. It includes a single-player mode as well as a section for competitive online matches. The gameplay is very intuitive. All you have to do is guess a word from a one sentence clue and the available letters on the board. If you tap on the correct first letter of the word required, you win.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

