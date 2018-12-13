Android Police has grown a lot in the eight-plus years I've been here, and next year will mark a decade the site itself has been around. It's hard to believe where we are now compared to then, having since launched APK Mirror, completely redesigned the site, and introduced a number of new faces on the team. People I hired two and a half years ago - like Corbin, Jordan, and Richard - are still "the new guys" in my mind, even though they're all people I've come to trust intrinsically to do the work we rely on here every day. And that work isn't shrinking - it's growing, a lot.

Increasingly, we find ourselves with far more to do than we can actually budget the time to get done. Much of our team is working hard on long-form content like reviews, guides, and deeper research pieces that take hours over the course of days or sometimes weeks to complete. And while breaking the important Google and Android news you've come to expect from us is still a massive part of what we do here, we'd like to be able to do that job even better. And that's why we're looking for a dedicated freelancer to come help us on the news beat.

Android Police used to be more focused on news in the past than it is today, and while we do post plenty of content, we feel we're missing that one person who can grab the breaking stories - big and small - interpret and analyze them, and get them out to you to read in a timely manner. It's not an easy job, and it's not one that we expect to receive many well-qualified applicants for. And that's not to say the job would be only news, but that we'd want this person to come in with the understanding that their responsibility above all else would be to get the important news of the day on the front page.

The job

This is a freelance writing position. That means it is paid based upon the amount and quality of content you produce. Exact pay structure is something open to negotiation should we decide to proceed with you. We pay competitively and are willing to work with the right candidate to ensure you're being compensated fairly. Additionally, the right candidate with the right availability could make this a full-time position over time, and we're willing to be flexible for a committed candidate who wants to pursue that.

Requirements

Our requirements on this gig are stricter than average, because we want a candidate we feel can commit to really working the news beat consistently throughout the week. Here's what we need from you.

Consistent availability in US morning hours at least four days a week (~7-8AM Pacific until at least 12PM Pacific).

Experience writing short-form content on the web, whether for a media publication or a business.

Strong attention to detail - we require our writers to have impeccable English (typos or grammar issues in your application are almost always a guarantee of rejection).

A reasonably modern Android phone is absolutely mandatory - you have to know Android well, and without an Android phone, that's kind of hard to do.

A laptop or desktop computer with a reliable internet connection because duh.

Someone who is proficient with WordPress would be strongly preferred, but it's not necessary (especially if you've used another other web CMS in the past). We are seeking US and Canadian applicants both for their local knowledge (our audience is primarily American) and for time zone coordination. Candidates in the UK and Australia/NZ may be considered, but we're really only wanting North American candidates for now.

Applying

Submit your resume and at least one writing sample (published work is always the best, but if you don't have any, write a fake news post) to [email protected] Please do not send an email asking what you need to send - a lack of reading comprehension doesn't make for a good first impression.