Google is rolling out a new feature to the Play Store, but this one isn't aimed at getting you to install more apps or give Google more money. Check out the new donation hub in the Play Store, and you can give money directly to charities doing good things in the world. Google says that 100% of your donation goes right to the organizations you choose.

Here are the non-profits participating in the Google Play donation program.

American Red Cross

charity: water

Doctors Without Borders USA

Girls Who Code

International Rescue Committee

Room to Read

Save the Children

UNICEF

World Food Program USA

World Wildlife Fund US

The donation link only works on phones—if you open it on the web, the page tells you to use your phone. The program is also still rolling out, so not everyone will have access just yet. When you do, the Play Store lets you use any of your connected cards to donate money. It only takes a moment, and you don't have to give your card details to anyone new.