The vast majority of Pixelbook buyers out there won't need a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, but if you're one of the few who do, you're in luck. Amazon is currently offering the highest-end Pixelbook for just $1,275, a discount of $374 from the $1,649 MSRP.

This version of the Pixelbook sports a 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75 dual-core, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Those specs are overkill for 99% of consumers, but if you're buying a Pixelbook to use Linux and some heavy apps like Android Studio with, this might be worth consideration. It should also be noted that the SSD used here is of the NVMe variety, which is significantly quicker than the eMMC stuff used in lesser Pixelbooks.

Amazon is currently offering this thing for just $1,275, which is easily the lowest price we've seen for this spec. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime Student, you'll get another 10% taken off of that, bringing the price down to a stunningly low $1,147.50. That makes it $50 cheaper than the lower i5/256GB combo. We wouldn't be surprised if this deal went by quickly, so hit the source link below if you're interested.