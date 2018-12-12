Google laid the groundwork for a new app earlier this month, and now you can (maybe) use it. While the prospect of "Pixel Sounds" isn't the most exciting, it improves a part of the Android experience that has long needed an overhaul. Pixel devices will soon have a more expansive set of ringtones with a much prettier interface. The app didn't work when it first popped up, but v2.0 does, and it's rolling out now.

You can think of Pixel Sounds as the audio equivalent of the Google Wallpapers app. It's a replacement for the boring system-level sound picker with access to more sounds in a variety of categories. The Sounds app appears when you go to the system settings and change your ringtone or notification sound. It seems to download the sounds as you select them, similar to the Wallpapers app. See below for a quick demo.

As you can see, the top part of the app animates when a sample plays, and each category has a different color combo. It's the same wave animation from the stock Pixel 3 live wallpapers. If you've got a Pixel phone, the new app should hit your device before too long. We don't know if it will support any other phones in the future, though. The Play Store listing might show the update for everyone yet, but we've got the APK ready for download.

