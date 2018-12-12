One of this year's hot Black Friday items, at least in the Google tech circle, was Lenovo's 8-inch Smart Display for $100. Google's own Home Hub was the same price, but Lenovo's model has better speakers and a camera for Duo video calls. If you missed out on the original sale, the display has once again dropped to $99.99.

You can read our full review of the Lenovo Smart Display here, but long story short, it's a Google Assistant speaker with a screen. You can read recipes, make audio and video calls over Duo, bring up YouTube videos, control smart home devices, and more. It even functions as a Cast target, but not everything works — Netflix won't load, and Hulu has intermediate issues.

You can buy the Lenovo Smart Display from Walmart's online store at the source link below. It's sold and shipped by 'VIPOUTLET,' a third-party seller.