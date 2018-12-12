If you recently upgraded to a headphone jack-less phone and you don't want to spend much on Bluetooth headphones, today might be your lucky day. Right now, JBL's T450BT on-ear Bluetooth headphones can be purchased for $29.95 — a $20 drop from the usual price.

These headphones were also $30 on Amazon during Black Friday, but beyond that, they rarely drop below ~$45. The T450BT has an advertised battery life of "up to 11 hours," with built-in music playback controls and a microphone. However, unlike some other wireless headphones, there is no option to use a wired AUX cable.

You can buy the headphones from Harman Kardon's eBay store at the link below.