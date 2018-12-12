Google says it has been paying attention to your feature requests since the redesigned Fit app was launched in the summer and it has a new update just in time for the holidays — ready for you to watch the pounds pile on thanks to yet another leftover-turkey sandwich your body didn't ask for.
The most popular addition for Android loyalists is likely to be the new widgets, showing your goal progress in a neat little octagon or your step count, calories burned, and miles traveled. You can put them right on your home screen if you really want to push yourself.
With the latest update, Google Fit will also show your most recent workout right on the first screen, which could be extra motivating. You'll also now get the option to edit the activity intensity manually so you can be sure you're gaining the right amount of points for the effort you're putting in.
Lastly, a new Wear OS feature will walk you through a breathing exercise if you're feeling in need of a relaxing little break from whatever you're doing. The update hasn't hit any of my devices yet, but it's coming this week according to Google — keep your eyes peeled.
The update is starting to roll out now as part of version 2.06.32, but if you can't wait for it to hit your device, we have it on APK Mirror.
