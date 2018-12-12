Every few months, Google adds some new language variants to Gboard. This time around, a whopping 50+ language varieties have been added, most of which you probably haven't heard of. Unfortunately, Google hasn't divulged every single addition, though there are some that are name-dropped.
Without further ado, here's the list of 31 mentioned:
- Alas
- Amis
- Brahui
- Choctaw
- Gayo
- Giryama
- Gorontalo
- Gusii
- Hehe
- Iban
- Jingpho
- Kadazandusun
- Kamba
- Kekchi
- Konkomba
- Konzo
- Kumyk
- Lugbara
- Luo
- Makasaar
- Meru
- Nande
- Nkore
- Nyaturu
- Sasak
- Teso
- Tooro & Wayuu
- Karelian
- Komi-Permyak
- Eastern Oromo
- Trinidadian Creole English
Unfortunately, because Google didn't provide all of the names in the changelog and the support page hasn't yet been updated, we're still missing over 19 entries from that list. If you've been waiting for a specific language variant to be added, we'd recommend you scan through previous Gboard teardowns here and here.
