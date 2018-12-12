Every few months, Google adds some new language variants to Gboard. This time around, a whopping 50+ language varieties have been added, most of which you probably haven't heard of. Unfortunately, Google hasn't divulged every single addition, though there are some that are name-dropped.

Without further ado, here's the list of 31 mentioned:

Alas

Amis

Brahui

Choctaw

Gayo

Giryama

Gorontalo

Gusii

Hehe

Iban

Jingpho

Kadazandusun

Kamba

Kekchi

Konkomba

Konzo

Kumyk

Lugbara

Luo

Makasaar

Meru

Nande

Nkore

Nyaturu

Sasak

Teso

Tooro & Wayuu

Karelian

Komi-Permyak

Eastern Oromo

Trinidadian Creole English

Unfortunately, because Google didn't provide all of the names in the changelog and the support page hasn't yet been updated, we're still missing over 19 entries from that list. If you've been waiting for a specific language variant to be added, we'd recommend you scan through previous Gboard teardowns here and here.