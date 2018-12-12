Article Contents
Another day is here, so let's get through another list of app sales. Today's is quite small, so it shouldn't take you long to get through it. Have fun and be sure to stop by on Friday for the last round of the week.
Free
Apps
- nBubble Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- AppSearch Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Correlate - Symptoms Diary And Habits Tracker Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- App Usage Tracker - Monitor, Track and Report $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Protector - Parental control & Child lock $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- YoWindow Weather $2.98 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Step by Step HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blacklist Pro - Call & SMS Blocker (Ad Free) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Monkey GO Happy $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- World War 3 - Global Conflict (Tower Defence) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cavern Crawler + DLC $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Paranormal Territory 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Colorful dots: fun puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Maze Planet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Defense - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- HD Wallpapers + Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pure - Icon Pack ( Flat Design ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- SayIt Full Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Korean - Language & Grammar Learning Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Charlie Brown Christmas $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PM guide for field Vets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Auto-Data.net PRO $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bandacam The professional Black & White Camera $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- WIFI ON/OFF Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Binary Fun Decimal Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Memo Box - Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Knights $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower Defense: Final Battle LUXE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Christmas Snowfall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Awesome-Land Pro Live wallpaper $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PieCons - Ultimate Android 9.0 Pie-inspired Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
