If you're the proud owner of a OnePlus 6 or 6T, you have a new option for dressing up your phone. Moment, the company known for putting out some pretty nifty add-on lenses, is expanding its line of Photo Cases to support the pair of community favorites. The OnePlus 6 case is available for order today in Walnut Wood and Black Canvas. If you're the owner of a OnePlus 6T, you'll have to wait a bit longer, but Moment plans to have these cases ready for February 2019.

Like all of Moment Photo Cases, this one provides a mounting system for Moment's assortment of lenses. Following in the footsteps of the Pixel 3 case, this one now includes a fiberglass mount for the lenses and fully covers all of the edges and corners of the phone, leaving only cutouts for the ports.

This is the fourth handset maker to join Moment's lineup of Photo Cases, following Apple's iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and the Google Pixels. Yes, OnePlus just leapfrogged several other well-known brands that are generally thought of to be more mainstream. Cheers to OP and the fans.

If you'd like to pick up a Photo Case for you OnePlus 6, Moment is offering a 15% off discount for 24 hours with the code: OnePlus6. Just hit their online store, pick the case style you want, and enter the code at checkout. While you're at it, you might want to take the opportunity to pick up a lens or two and upgrade your photo game.

Oh, and if you're waiting on the OnePlus 6T case, just keep watching and we'll let you know when they become available.