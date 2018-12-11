Despite HMD Global's promises of super-quick Android updates across its entire line of Nokia phones, Pie is taking a while to reach most devices. The Nokia 6.1/6.1 Plus, 7.1, and 7 Plus have received Android 9, but the rest are still waiting. For the impatient Nokia 8 owners out there, you can now download a Pie beta for your phone.

The beta release is only for the 2017 Nokia 8 — the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8.1 are still stuck on Oreo. If you're interested, you can sign up for the beta at Nokia's website.