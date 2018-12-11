It has taken OnePlus a bit longer than expected to bring Android 9 Pie to the OnePlus 5 and 5T, but the wait is over — if you're willing to use beta releases, anyway. Open Beta 22 for the OnePlus 5 and Beta 20 for the 5T are now available, which are based on Android Pie.
Here's the full changelog for the Open Betas:
- System
- Updated system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™
- Brand new UI for Android Pie
- Brand new navigation gestures (this is only for 5T)
- Updated Android security patch to 2018.11
- Optimizations for background app process handling
- Do Not Disturb mode
- New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings
- Communication
- UI Improvements for emergency rescue
- Optimized UI for speed dial and calling interface
- Now able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM
- Parallel Apps
- Added support for more apps (Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, OLA) in parallel apps
- Weather
- Now able to switch dynamically to your current location
- Display more suggestions when the search function is used
- Fixed an issue that prevented the app from refreshing when the location is changed
- Fixed an issue that resulted in some users being unable to find certain locations
The software experience should be roughly identical to that of the OnePlus 6T, since that phone is already running Android Pie. If you've opted into the Open Betas already, an OTA should arrive on your OP5/5T shortly. If you're new to the beta program, you can find the flashing instructions here.
- Source:
- OnePlus
