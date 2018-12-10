With the current (and likely eternal) mess that is Google's approach to messaging, you might be looking for a better way to keep in touch with friends and family. Well, there's always Telegram. The app just got an update to v5.0 with a raft of changes like easier-to-use settings and redesigned profiles. You can even view more web pages from the chat with Instant View 2.0.
Here's the full changelog for Telegram v5.0.
- Custom languages. Crowdsource a cloud-based language pack for Telegram using our Translations platform – then apply it in real time.
- Instant View 2.0. View web pages instantly with support for more types of content.
- New design for profiles, notifications and sounds, and general settings. Profile pages offer quick access to shared media.
- Crisp previews, increased loading speed and more info in shared content sections.
- Swipe navigation when viewing image documents.
The updated profile experience doesn't include any single major update, but it's a collection of little things. Notification control is now a toggle, shared media is split up by type, and so on. Shared files in the new Telegram should load faster and look better when previewed as well. Web page previews via the Instant View feature should work better with support for more types of content—it supports right-to-left languages, blocks of related articles, image links, and more. Finally, the settings UI is simpler with categories for everything rather than a mix of submenus and toggles. All the changes are live in the Play Store, but you can also get the update from APK Mirror.
