The Xiaomi-made Pocophone F1 has been one of the hottest releases of 2018, as long as you live in a region where the phone exists. However, it came with Android Oreo. As you know, Pie is the new hotness, and now the Pocophone is getting its update. No OTA on your end yet? No problem—there's a download option.
The Pocophone F1 started getting beta builds of Android Pie last month, but there was no official word on when the final build would appear. The Pie update has started hitting phones with MIUI 10 and the November security patch. The changelog reported by the update includes Pie (obviously), Google Lens in the camera, Android Auto fixes, and microphone bug fixes. Users also report there are more options for notification icons, but the setting to hide the notch may be gone.
The OTA will hit phones in due course, but you can jump the line and sideload. Download the OTA file (1.7GB), put it into a folder on your phone called "downloaded_rom," and use the manual update option in your system update settings to install it.
