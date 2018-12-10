Not to appear to be outdone by the View 20 introduction from Huawei sub-brand Honor, Samsung also took the wraps off its first phone with a hole-punch camera cutout, the Galaxy A8s. Using the Infinity-O screen design unveiled by the company last month, the mid-range device also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and triple rear cameras.

We know that the cutout on the Honor View 10 is 4.5mm wide, and sadly Samsung doesn't come close to that with the 6.7mm hole on the A8s. The screen measures 6.4 inches diagonally and has an FHD resolution (2340 x 1080). To go with the Snapdragon 710 you'll be able to choose either 6 or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage (expandable).

On the back, there's a 3-camera module next to a stadium-shaped fingerprint scanner. Samsung really hates circles for some reason. The cameras consist of a 24MP (f/1.7) main sensor, 10MP telephoto, and 5MP depth sensor, with the front camera also coming in at 24MP (f/2.0). A 3,400 mAh battery powers the phone, with USB-C fast charging on board.

Since Samsung's One UI with Android 9 Pie is still being beta tested on its flagship devices, it's no surprise to see this launch with 8.1 Oreo. Pre-orders in China have begun ahead of a release just before Christmas, but there's no word on pricing and availability in the US or Europe just yet — we'll bring you more on that when we find out. We're expecting the Galaxy S10 to feature a refined version of this screen design, so it'll be interesting to see how the software works around that screen hole.