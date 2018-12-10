Every so often, Motorola updates its camera app with bug fixes and maybe a couple of new features. This latest Moto Camera update is rather hefty, adding several new features. Highlights include a selfie portrait mode for all Motorola devices now, AR stickers for the Moto Z3 and Z3 Play, and a nifty watermarking feature.

Here's the changelog:

WHAT'S NEW AR Stickers for moto z3 and moto z3 play

Front Camera Portrait for moto g5s plus (and all devices)

Watermark for all devices

Spot color for front camera for all devices

Integrated camera help for all devices

Bug fixes and stability improvements for all devices

You're all familiar with AR Stickers by now; they've made their way to the Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play. For some reason, Motorola specifically mentions the Moto G5S Plus in the selfie portrait mode bullet point, but the feature should now be available on all Motorola devices. There's also a nifty watermarking feature that you can see in the hero image (and below), a spot color feature for the front camera, more camera help notices, and lastly, the obligatory "bug fixes and stability improvements."

The update is rolling out on the Play Store now. There's some cool stuff in here, so look through them if you've got a minute or two to spare.