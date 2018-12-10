During the week leading up to Black Friday, Amazon discounted several of its Prime Exclusive phones, including the LG V35 ThinQ. We thought that the discount of $350 to $549.99 was pretty solid, but Amazon has bested that price less than a month later. The V35 ThinQ Prime Exclusive is currently $529.99 ($370 off) at Amazon.

It's hard to keep track of LG's V-series phones these days, but the V35 is very well-equipped. It comes with a 6.0" 1440p OLED display, a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, dual 16MP rear cameras, an 8MP selfie-cam, and a 3,300mAh battery. It also has wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and LG's Quad DAC for great audio through the 3.5mm headphone jack (yes, it still has one).

This discount is only eligible for the Black color; the Platinum Grey is sold out. Prime shipping is included, meaning that the phone could get to you as soon as tomorrow. Hit the source link below if you're interested.