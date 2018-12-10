



HP's Chromebook x2 is the only high-end Chromebook tablet you can get until the Pixel Slate lands, making it a popular choice for many. But if you're after a bigger display in a laptop-first form factor, HP's 14" x360 could be a better choice. And right now, they've both been has knocked down to $500 at Best Buy, which is $100 off the x2's MSRP and ~$100 off comparable listings for the 14" x360 Chromebook. And if it's the bigger Chromebook that's caught your eye, HP also has an identical SKU that's a bit cheaper at $480 via its own storefront.

In case you're unfamiliar, the discounted $500 Chromebook x2 has a 12.3" 2400x1600 IPS display, Intel Core m3 (7Y30), 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, all in one tablet-shaped body. It comes with a keyboard dock that provides more typical laptop-style functionality if required, together with a stylus that attaches to it via a loop.

The 14" x360 is a more typical 2-in-1 laptop design, with a 14" 1080p display, 8th gen i3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. So far as we can tell, the $500 Best Buy model and the $480 HP Store unit are identical so you can save an extra $20 off buying it from HP directly.