Back in October, Google announced that it would shut down its Google+ social network, following the discovery of an API bug that could have led to user data being stolen. Even though there was no evidence that anyone took advantage of the API bug, Google decided it would be as good a time as ever to shut down the mostly-dead social network. Google+ was originally scheduled to shut down completely in August 2019, but now the timetable has moved up.

In a blog post published today, Google said it found another API bug last month. The glitch allowed third-party applications with access to your account to view all G+ profile information — even data marked as private. This includes the user's name, email address, occupation, age, and whatever else was entered into Google+.

Google fixed the bug a week after it was discovered, and the company has found no evidence that third-party apps were taking advantage of it. Regardless, the timetable for the networks's shutdown is being expedited — Google+ for consumers will now go away sometime in April 2019. Also, all APIs for Google+ are being shut down "in the next 90 days."