The Google Home Max is Google's biggest and best smart speaker, which makes it a front-runner for best smart speaker, period. It comes with a price tag to match, though, usually fetching $399. It's currently on sale all over the place for $349, but one retailer has an even better deal: department store Belk is selling the speaker for $262 — $137 off MSRP.

Belk is a department store chain with a couple hundred locations in a handful of states, so there's a good chance you haven't heard of it. The retailer ships nationwide, though, so you don't have to be familiar to snag the deal. Like so many other stores, the Max is $349 at Belk right now, but promo code 34671199 will knock an additional $87.25 off your tab, making for a very appealing final price of $261.75.

You can get the speaker in either chalk or charcoal. One catch: it's likely to arrive after Christmas, so if you were thinking about giving it as a holiday gift, ordering from Belk will be a bit of a gamble. But if the delivery time frame isn't a concern, this is a crazy good deal. Head over to Belk to get yours now.