Razer's second phone, creatively named "Razer Phone 2," has been on the market for a couple of months now. Our review showed that it's a good device overall, with many improvements over the original Razer Phone. It's now available at a $100 discount from Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, and Newegg, bringing the price down to $699.99.

The Razer Phone 2 sports a 5.72" 1440p 120Hz LCD (in a now-rare 16:9 aspect ratio), a Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. We enjoyed the 120Hz display, the dual front-facing speakers, and the RGB logo, though we did note that the display is a bit dim, the camera is still merely okay, and the design can be uncomfortable for some. This phone excels in many areas, though it does have a niche audience.

You can find the Razer Phone 2 for $699.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, and Newegg. We're not 100% sure when the sale will end at every retailer, though Newegg's site says that it'll expire on Monday. Hit the source links below if you're interested.