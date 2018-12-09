Rumors about a possible budget Pixel phone have been circulating for months, but last month was the first time pictures of one leaked. The 'Pixel 3 Lite,' as it has been referred to, combines the design aesthetic of the Pixels with a midrange Snapdragon 670 processor. Renders of the phone have now been released, and we're getting our first look at a larger variant.

91Mobiles partnered with OnLeaks to publish renders of the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL. The smaller phone has a 5.5-inch display, while the Lite XL has a 6-inch screen. For comparison, the regular Pixel 3 also has a 5.5-inch screen, and the regular XL has a 6.3-inch panel.

Both phones have 4GB RAM, a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and 32GB of internal storage. There doesn't appear to be an SD card slot, which would be an odd omission from a budget phone, but Google hasn't made a phone with SD support since the Nexus One. The larger Lite phone has been rumored to use a Snapdragon 710 processor, but 91Mobiles couldn't obtain confirmation.

There is still no confirmation about the launch price and where the phones will be available. Fingers crossed that both phones make their way to the United States.