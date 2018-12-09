Back in October, Amazon unveiled its very own smart plug. It's slightly more integrated with Alexa than other plugs, and doesn't require a smart home hub. The Smart Plug just dropped in price by $5, bringing the cost down to $19.99.

Amazon's plug only covers one outlet, it doesn't require a separate app (assuming you already have the Alexa app), and it's cheaper than most other options. However, the plug does have one major drawback — it can only connect to Alexa. If you use a Google Home or other Assistant-powered speaker, this isn't the plug for you.

You can buy the Amazon Smart Plug from the source link below.