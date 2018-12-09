You're what? Letting all your holiday shopping go to the last minute? Because you're convinced there are big, big deals right around the corner? That is one risky maneuver, and while you might snag a sale or two, we hope you enjoy a few stressed-out weeks. Maybe we can soften the impact a little with a few of the best offers to recently cross our desk.

OnePlus 6: $100 off

There are few tech gifts as impressive as a new smartphone and this past week we've spotted a couple decent deals on handsets worth giving. Even though the 6T may be that new hottness, the OnePlus 6 is still a well-received 2018 flagship, and right now you can pick one up for $100 off the sticker price, starting at about $480.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro: $50 off

Keeping in that same price range, we've also spotted a deal on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which is available at multiple retailers for $500. Your color options are going to vary based on where you're shopping, so check out our deals post for all the details.

Sonos One streaming speaker: $20 off

Not looking to spend smartphone-level money? No worries, we've got lots of more affordable gifts that still show you care. What about this streaming speaker from Sonos, normally selling for about $200, yours now for $180. And if you've got a big space to fill we're also seeing combo discounts on packs of multiple Sonos One units.

Mobvoi TicPods Free: $30 off

Sometimes you just want to keep the music to yourself, though, and in that case the fully wireless TicPods Free from Mobvoi make for a compelling option. Sales only just opened a few weeks back, and we're already seeing a solid discount available.

Anki Overdrive Starter Kit: $70 off

OK, we can't even dress this one up as a tech accessory: it's a toy. A really fun-looking, smartphone-connected toy, so no complaining. But as techy toys have a way of being, this one started out pretty dang expensive. Right now,though, you can snag it for nearly half off.

Xiaomi Mi Box S: $30 off

At $60, the Android TV-powered Xiaomi Mi Box S was already a really attractive, affordable option for streaming 4K content. But at $30 it's a practical no-brainer, letting you smart-up your "dumb" HDTV on the cheap.