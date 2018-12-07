We know: the best news about Google services expanding is when the company finally gets around to bringing one of them to a whole new country. And with Google Pay we've been pretty lucky over the past few weeks, seeing Google bring its payment solution to users in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and most recently Chile. But in addition to these new nations joining the Google Pay family, we've also been keeping track of new banks and card providers coming online in nations already covered by Pay. Today we're getting you caught up with some of that latest action, as new payment methods land for users in Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Both Spain and Italy are each adding support for a few new banks. In Spain, support arrives for cards issued from Bankia, Banco Mediolanum, and Banca March. Italy, meanwhile, expands its Google Pay reach to cover Banca Iccrea and UniCredit SPA.

Japan's only got one new entry to add to its Google Pay support list, with compatibility arriving for the LINE Pay card at merchants accepting QUICPay.

As always, you should check the support docs for each of these nations to confirm that your particular card will work with Pay, as not every card from these institutions is included.