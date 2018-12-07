How many banks can you name off the top of your head? Half a dozen? Maybe you econ nerds can hit 20 without breaking a sweat. But as you start thinking beyond the big national and regional chains, wondering just how many banks there really could be across the US, that number takes off running and does not stop. Over the past few years we've seen Google recruit an ever-growing number of these banks for mobile payment support, and that momentum is not about to slow down now.
Would you believe Google Pay currently works with over 1,000 US banks? Over 1,500? As of right now, the count's at just over 1,700, pushed that far thanks to the addition of 18 new financial institutions:
- ABNB FCU
- American National Bank Wichita
- BancorpSouth
- Bank of Brookhaven
- Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co
- Claremont Savings Bank
- FOCUS Bank
- Frankenmuth CU
- Lindell Bank
- MB Financial/Wisely ADP
- N.E.W. Credit Union
- Northirm Bank
- Pedestal Bank
- The Dart Bank
- The Union State Bank of Everest
- TriStar Bank
- Univest Bank and Trust Co
- Washington State Bank
At this rate, Google will have another couple dozen banks on board before the month's out, and it can't be that much longer before Pay support hits the 2,000 mark. That is, assuming there are that many banks left to add.
The busiest shopping time of the year is finally upon us — and what were you planning to do, pay with cash or cards like some kind of Luddite? If you've been meaning to get on board with some 21st century Google Pay action, but so far your bank hasn't been playing nicely, we may have some good news for you, as 16 new institutions start offering support:
- Arkansas Federal Credit Union
- Baker Boyer National Bank
- Bank of Cleveland, TN
- Bank of the Valley
- Citizens State Bank of La Crosse
- Everence Federal Credit Union
- First County Bank (CT)
- Hopewell Federal Credit Union
- Kelly Community Federal Credit Union
- Lubrizol Employees' Credit Union
- North Shore Bank
- Premier Members Credit Union
- Sierra Pacific Federal Credit Union
- Texas Bay Credit Union
- WyHy Federal Credit Union
- Wymar Federal Credit Union
That 2,000-bank mark we referenced somewhat in jest just a few weeks prior is getting closer and closer all the time, and while we're still a bit of a way's off, Google Pay keeps on making solid progress in that direction. Over the past week, that's meant the addition of 16 new US banks, bringing our current total to 1,744. At this rate, 1,800 before the end of the year feels like a done deal, and 1,900 isn't entirely out of the question.
- Adams Bank & Trust
- City National Bank & Trust
- Cornerstone Bank
- Dime Community Bank
- Earthmover Credit Union
- Enterprise Bank
- First Financial (CA)
- Haddon Savings Bank
- Horizon Credit Union
- Mills County State Bank
- Silver State Schools Credit Union
- Studio Bank
- The Seymour Bank
- Transcend Credit Union
- Wayne Bank & Trust Co.
- Winslow Community Federal Credit Union
Our list of new banks is starting to get a little long, but before we go and start one fresh, we've got one last update for you of the latest institutions to get their Google Pay on. One of the noteworthy additions here is the new T-Mobile MONEY service, which we just saw launch at the end of November. Sprinkle in a few credit unions, add some random banks (including one that seems to have its caps-lock stuck on), and you've got the makings of a solid Google Pay update.
- Arundel Federal Savings Bank
- Building Trades Credit Union
- Community Bank of the Bay
- Community First Credit Union (OH)
- Evans Bank
- Federated Bank
- First Bank of Boaz
- First Central Credit Union
- First National Bank of Milaca
- Grand Savings Bank
- Greater Cleveland Community Credit Union
- Greenleaf Wayside Bank
- Hatboro Federal Savings, FA
- Hometown Community Banks
- Iowa Falls State Bank
- Journey Federal Credit Union
- LAUREL ROAD BANK
- Lakestone Bank & Trust
- Lamar National Bank
- McClain Bank
- Oxford Bank
- Peoples Bank of Kankakee County
- Philo Exchange Bank
- Sanford Institution for Savings
- Security Bank (NE)
- Success Bank
- T-Mobile MONEY
- Texas Health Credit Union
- Transporation Alliance Bank
- Village Bank
