About a month ago, Google renamed its Files Go file manager to "Files by Google" and refreshed the UI. Today's update isn't as major, though it might be important to some: USB On-The-Go support.

WHAT'S NEW Access external USB storage device and move files (USB OTG).

Ability to view full folder structure on the phone or any connected device.

Minor bug fixes.

Google has also added the ability to view full folder structures, as well as the classic "bug fixes." The update should already be live on the Play Store, though we have the Files by Google 1.0.224 APK over on APK Mirror if you need it.