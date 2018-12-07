Article Contents
Friday is here, so that means it's time for app sales. I apologize for missing Wednesday's post; time flew by and it was Thursday before I knew it. To make it up to you, the app sales gods have given us a lot of options today, some of which are even good. So have at it, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- PSL 2019 Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Total Media Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Limitless Paint $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- CUBE $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Marketing AdNotes: tool for ads, SEM, PPC $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1Shop Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Basic Chinese in 20 Days Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- nBubble Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perfect sleep - how to sleep $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Timmy's Learning New Skills $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Word Search Fun - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- DOX: A Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Modern Aircraft Strike VR GamePad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Parkour Flight 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ahkobiemmu - Bestemors gutt $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Slasher Hangman $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dr. Panda School $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hero Evolution : NO ADS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live or Die: Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- M.A.C.E. tower defense Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Maze $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Little Princess : Wizard $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Spoons $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- EasySafe Pro: Password Manager $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Knots 3D $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Freehand Pen Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- InternetGuard Data Saver Firewall Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- KZL-TipsVİP $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Relaxing Music Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unfollow for Instagram Pro $11.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- VR Zoo & Farm $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Construction Calc Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Citizen Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.24; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Swamp Defense 2 AdFree $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Patchman vs. Red Circles $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pantenite Space Mining $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Personality Changer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super Hero Shooting VR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Last Message Plus $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Air Hockey VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sim Cell $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Asia $2.09 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calculator App [Pro] - Similar to Casio Calculator $2.49 -> $1.24; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Egypt Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Circulus - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wave $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Perfect Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 4 days
- Biohazard Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
