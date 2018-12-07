Friday is here, so that means it's time for app sales. I apologize for missing Wednesday's post; time flew by and it was Thursday before I knew it. To make it up to you, the app sales gods have given us a lot of options today, some of which are even good. So have at it, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on Monday.

Free

Apps

  1. PSL 2019 Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Total Media Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Limitless Paint $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. CUBE $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Marketing AdNotes: tool for ads, SEM, PPC $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. 1Shop Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Learn Basic Chinese in 20 Days Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. nBubble Unlocker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Perfect sleep - how to sleep $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Timmy's Learning New Skills $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Word Search Fun - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. DOX: A Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Modern Aircraft Strike VR GamePad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Parkour Flight 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. Ahkobiemmu - Bestemors gutt $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Slasher Hangman $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Dr. Panda School $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Hero Evolution : NO ADS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Live or Die: Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. M.A.C.E. tower defense Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Maze $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. My Little Princess : Wizard $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. The House HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Spoons $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. EasySafe Pro: Password Manager $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Knots 3D $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Freehand Pen Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. InternetGuard Data Saver Firewall Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. KZL-TipsVİP $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Relaxing Music Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Ultimate EMF Detector Special Edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Unfollow for Instagram Pro $11.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. VR Zoo & Farm $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Construction Calc Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Citizen Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.24; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Swamp Defense 2 AdFree $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Patchman vs. Red Circles $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Pantenite Space Mining $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Fighting Fantasy Legends $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Personality Changer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Super Hero Shooting VR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Last Message Plus $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Air Hockey VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Sim Cell $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Age of Civilizations Asia $2.09 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Calculator App [Pro] - Similar to Casio Calculator $2.49 -> $1.24; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Egypt Icon Pack - FIFA World Cup Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Circulus - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Wave $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Perfect Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Biohazard Substratum Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days