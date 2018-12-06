Some of you may have recently encountered an annoying bug in Google's SMS app Messages (formerly Android Messages) whereby the search function would no longer work — ironic when your company is primarily known as a search engine. Thankfully, a fix has now been released and the issue should no longer present itself.

Hey @Google, thanks for updating the #Pixel operating system so now I can't search my text messages by anything other than the people in the conversation. It was better when I could search the messages for any word in a message. Thought you guys were geniuses? — DaRealMG (@DaRealMG) December 2, 2018

Artem was first alerted to the bug by the above tweet from @DaRealMG, and he was able to reproduce the bug himself. A Googler responded in that thread and a Messages Help forum post also detailed the problem. Only a week or so after finding out about it, Google has already rolled out an update with a fix. According to the Googler on the forum:

3.8.043 is the version that fixes this, and it should be available to you now.

We're able to confirm that this version does indeed solve the search issue and everything should be back to normal (see above), so long as you've got the latest update. Check out the Play Store to see if you can install it from there already, or download it from APK Mirror instead if you don't want to wait.