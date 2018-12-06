What good is a smartwatch without some fancy custom watch faces to go with it? Facer has been one of the best sources for cusotmizable watch faces since the days before Google supported third-party watch faces. The app is forging ahead, even as interest in smartwatches has waned. The big v5.0 update adds more designers, including some traditional watchmakers. There's also a new premium subscription option that includes the full catalog of watch faces.
Here's the full changelog for Facer v5.0.
- NEW! Introducing Facer Premium ⭐️the first watch face subscription for smartwatches
- Added support for Montblanc, Kate Spade, Movado, Armani, Fossil, Skagen, Guess watches
- Added Watchmaker Series section in Featured showcasing real watches for your smartwatch
- Updated Featured to make it easier to browse collections
- Improved watch face preview loading speed
- Fixed WearOS issue where time did not updating when changing timezones
- Misc bug fixes and optimizations
As you may be aware, Facer added premium watch faces several years ago. With the new update, Facer is adding more premium partners like Mr Jones Watches, AVI-8, and Daniel Will-Harris. The premium watch faces are also locked behind a monthly subscription—there seems to be no other way to access them. Facer Premium will run you $5.99 per month or $4.99/mo if you sign up for a year ($60). It also removes ads and lets you save more watch faces to your account. The subscription includes unlimited "daily mix tokens," which are apparently used to get random watch faces.
Should you decide to pass on the subscription, there are still a ton of free watch faces in Facer. According to the latest blog post, there are 70,000 watch faces and 20,000 watch face designers now. The new Facer Feed makes it easier to find new designs as well. It's all live in the new Facer, which you can download right now.
