Google is always keen to encourage more people to use its contactless payment service, which often means enticing promotions for us to make the most of. The latest such opportunity in the UK offers up to £50 in Google Play credit or the chance to win a Google Home Mini.

All you have to do is use a Visa card to make a purchase through Google Pay, and you could win either £1, £2, £5, £10, or £50 to spend on Google Play's selection of apps, games, movies, and more. You can enter 5 times a day, so you could just do your shopping in 5 separate transactions to gain 5 entries, I suppose. From the moment you start, you'll get 30 days to play, and you don't have to sign up or anything — just make sure to add a Visa card on your account (by January 31st) and start using it (Edit: limited to those who haven't used a Visa with Google Pay before, which will unfortunately rule out many). Full terms and conditions can be found here.

We've also spotted a promotion on the Australian Google Pay site, and it's worth pointing out just how bonkers it is. Between December 4-20, if you order KFC through the app using Google Pay, you're entered into a draw to win a prize. That sounds normal enough, right? But wait until you hear what the prize is... it's a "KFC bucket dipped in 24-karat gold filled with $30,000, or 1 of 3 Google Pixel 3s." Only in Australia. Screw the $30k and the Pixels, all anyone really wants is that golden bucket.