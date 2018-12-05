Shortly after the 6T was released, OnePlus discounted all versions of the OP6 by $100. That was a solid deal, especially since the OP6 has continued to get better over time (and it still has a headphone jack). If you missed out on that sale, it's back — for both the US and Canada.

Right now, you can buy the Mirror Black 8GB RAM/128GB storage OnePlus 6 for $479, or the Midnight Black with 8GB RAM/256GB storage for $529. The Mirror Black model with 6GB RAM/64GB storage is already sold out, as is the 8GB RAM/128GB storage Midnight Black. In Canada, the phones start at $639.

All versions of the OnePlus 6 have a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6.28-inch 1080p 19:9 screen, and a 3,300mAh battery. You can buy the phone from the source link below, and if you use our referral link, you can get $20 off an accessory (which gives us credit to get more OnePlus things to the AP team).