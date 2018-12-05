Huawei is a fan favorite of many in-the-know Android enthusiasts. The Chinese electronics manufacturer puts out solid devices that tend to fly under the radar here in the US, like last year's Mate 10 Pro. It's not brand new anymore, but it's still got a lot going on, and it's down to $500 at a lot of retailers.

When Jordan revisited the phone earlier this year, he found performance and battery life were still great, thanks to the Kirin 970 and a beefy 4,000 mAh battery. He questioned the device's value at $800 (which was a concern in Ryan's initial review, too), but a $300 price difference changes things. It's got pretty nice cameras, too, and more six gigs of RAM, which is more than some flagships from this year.

We saw this price last month, too, but it's still a bargain. If you're interested, just know this is a GSM-only device; you won't get service on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint. You can pick one up from Amazon, B&H, or Newegg.