E-books aren't very large; Amazon says its new 32-gigabyte Kindle Paperwhite can hold thousands at a time. But certain books available on Kindle — comics, for example — can take up more, and if your device's internal storage is already bursting, you may have trouble fitting your library onto it. But there's good news! The Kindle app will soon allow users to save books to external storage.
Here's the latest version's changelog on the Play Store:
WHAT'S NEW
In the coming weeks, you will see the following:
* Download books to your SD card to save storage space on your device. Go to Settings to get started.
While it's a little strange that a changelog would mention an upcoming change, some user reviews report that the feature is already live, so you may or may not be able to save books to your SD card already. Enjoy keeping your entire library in your pocket.
