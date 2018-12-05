Not sure what to get for that special Android user in your life for the holidays? A gift card is kind of like taking the easy way out, but hey, it allows the recipient to buy whatever he/she desires (on the Play Store). Walmart is currently offering a $50 Play Store electronically-delivered gift code for $40, a savings of $10.

There's really not much to say about this. Using the code, which will be emailed to you within 60 minutes of your order being processed, you can buy apps, games, movies, music, books, and so on. It can also be used for some subscriptions. As far as gift cards go, a 20% discount is pretty good, so if you buy things off the Play Store often, this might be worth picking up.

We're not sure how long the sale will last, but since a previous $100 Play Store code for $80 expired fairly quickly, we'd recommend jumping on this now if you're interested.