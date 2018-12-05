Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got an awesome heavy metal mosh pit game, a challenging logic-base puzzler, a minimal and relaxing drift racing game, a procedurally generated tile merging puzzler, a delightful choose your own adventure, a card game all about mushrooms, and a gorgeous point and click adventure game. Without further ado:

Moshpit - Heavy Metal is war

SinSquid Games has found its niche with heavy metal themed mobile games. Its latest release is called Moshpit, and it is a hyper-realistic mosh pit simulator. The physics-based gameplay makes for a heck of a fun time as you watch your enemies fly about like ragdolls. There's a total of 32 levels to explore, plus plenty of boss fights to take on. There are also three bonus levels to check when you finish the main storyline.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

the Sequence 2

The Sequence 2 is a challenging logic-based puzzler with a simple design, great music, and enjoyable gameplay. The difficulty ramps up nicely, and you never feel like you don't know what is going on thanks to the very helpful tutorial. So if you are looking for a quality puzzle game that offers a robust challenge, The Sequence 2 is a great choice this week.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Absolute Drift

Absolute Drift was initially released on PC, Mac, and Linux back in 2015. It was recently ported to Android and published by Noodlecake Studios. If you couldn't tell by the title, it's a racing game that's all about skillfully drifting around corners. There are five different customizable cars, three game modes, five free-roaming areas, and a kicking drum and bass soundtrack. The touchscreen controls work well, and there is even bluetooth controller support, should you prefer a physical controller.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Twinfold

Kenny Sun is a developer with a consistent track record of releasing solid games on the Play Store. Twinfold is the newest release from the dev, and it's a mind-bending strategic puzzler with a roguelike bend. The primary goal is to merge tiles with one another, kind of like the puzzle game Threes, but with the added twist of enemies and unique power-ups that can be used to your advantage. Everything is procedurally generated, which means you'll have infinite replayability.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

7Days - Decide your story

Buff Studio's 7Days is a choose your own adventure game. It is presented to the player as a series of text messages in a fictional messaging app, and you'll have the option to be the hero of the story or the villain, which makes for solid amount of replayability. Oh, and if you'd like to try the game before spending any money, there is a free demo available.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Morels

Morels is the official digital adaptation of the physical card game that goes by the same name. You can play solo against an enemy AI, choose pass and play with friends locally, or even go online to play with asynchronous multiplayer or in real time. One thing is for sure; there's no shortage of methods to play this digital adaptation with friends and family.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Slint

Slint is a gorgeous point and click adventure game where you are tasked with solving environmental puzzles. It shows a lot of promise, though it can be tough to figure what to do when there is no text to be found in the game. There's absolutely no hand-holding here, which may turn more than a few people off. There is also no story to be found, means it is up to you to create your own fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

