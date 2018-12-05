Little by little, Aukey keeps offering better deals on its 60W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charger. Just ahead of Black Friday, the company was offering the charger for $37 with a coupon code on Amazon, now interested buyers can get it for $36 ($14 off regular price) along with a few other charger deals from the brand.

Aukey's PD charger features one USB-C port that can deliver a powerful 60W PD charge with support for up to 20V/31 (PDO) and 21V/3A (PPS) - useful for laptops, the Nintendo Switch and other large devices, but safe for your phone, too. The accessory also has two USB-A ports, which max at 5V/2.4A.

Check out the other holiday Aukey deals below:

AUKEY PA-Y15 USB-C Wall Charger with 18W Power Delivery $12 ($8 off) with code: XMASAUK1

AUKEY PA-Y8 USB-C Wall Charger with 27W Power Delivery $15 ($7 off) with code: XMASAUK6

AUKEY PA-Y10 Dual-Port USB-C Charger w/ 46W Power Delivery 3.0 $24 ($11 off) with code: XMASAUK3

AUKEY PA-Y11 Amp Wall Charger w/ 30W Power Delivery & 18W Quick Charge 3.0 $26 ($17 off) with code: XMASAUK4

All deals are valid until December 10th, so you have a little while to make any purchase decisions.