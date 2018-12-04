For many, a phone is a black box filled with apps, connectivity, and no small part of modern tech magic. But for the technically inclined (like enthusiasts and developers), the intricate operations that keep us knee-deep in apps and services are well understood, and access to specifics like kernel sources and factory images helps tremendously when it comes to rooting, ROMing, and device-targeted development. So it's a good thing Razer pushed out both factory images and kernel sources for its most recent flagship, the Razer Phone 2.

Along with the images — of which there are three: Global, AT&T, and something called CKH — Razer has also included detailed instructions with links to fastboot drivers and even cable recommendations (hint: don't use the one it came with).

Source downloads are divided up into the same three categories, with both the general system kernel and Wi-Fi source available. Kernel sources aren't just for custom kernel developers like Francisco Franco, either. The changes in them, if useful, could be picked up by other developers and OEMs. Since Android is based on Linux, OEMs are required to release kernel sources per the terms of the original's GPL license.

Whether you're a developer itching to start work on a custom kernel or an enthusiast who took a wrong turn and needs to flash back to stock, the tools you need for both are available.