According to reviews on the Play Store, the Google Sounds app that just popped up on the platform is super addictive, a great time waster, can turn two speakers into a surround sound experience, and prevents baldness. How is this possible? It's not. It's just an app that updates your sound settings so you can get ringtones that were previously only available on Pixel, and see some funky audio visualizations. At least, that's what it should be - neither of those features are live yet and, at the moment, downloading the app provides users with no real benefit at all.

On the Google Play Store listing there are screenshots of what the app will look like, complete with different-colored visualizations for a variety of sounds you're likely already familiar with if you have a Pixel. When we tried installing the app on the Razer Phone 2 and opening it through the sound settings, we didn't get any new ringtones or audio visualizations. Additionally, the screenshots did not show up properly on the Play Store.

Some are seeing the above screenshots rather than the actual screens.

The situation was similar on the Mi 8 Pro, and we also tried downloading via APK on a Samsung Galaxy Note9 and got the same results. Meanwhile, Sounds was pre-installed on our Pixel 2, but when we traveled to the sound settings we found no new visualizations. Essentially, though there are screenshots and a Play Store listing, the new design and functionalities are not live yet.

According to some buzz in the Play Store comments, the update will be a server-side switch, so you won't have to manually update to see the change. Given that Google made the app public yesterday, it probably won't be long before we start seeing the new UI. In the meantime, we'll just have to waste our time on some other super addictive app. You can find the app in the source link below (though it seems not to be working for some readers) or via APK Mirror.