Barnes & Noble Announces New NOOK® 7” Tablet Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

New NOOK 7” Tablet Has Double the Memory for Book Storage, as well as Upgraded Reading and Browsing Experience

Barnes & Noble’s Most Compact and Affordable NOOK Tablet is On Sale Now in Stores and on BN.com

December 03, 2018 08:30 AM Eastern Standard Time

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced a new NOOK 7” tablet with expanded storage to carry your virtual library, and an updated reading experience just in time for holiday shopping. This sleek and lightweight 7-inch tablet is Barnes & Noble’s most affordable NOOK device at just $49.99, and is on sale today in stores nationwide and on BN.com.

“We think this new tablet will delight both current NOOK users as well as introduce new customers to this affordable NOOK device.”

The new NOOK 7” tablet offers double the storage space as the previous model at 16GB (expandable up to 128GB), a front and rear facing camera, Bluetooth capability, a headphone jack, a speaker, and a microphone. The new NOOK is a full-featured tablet with a beautiful LCD display, connection to the Google Play Store, as well as a soft-touch finish and upgraded NOOK software for an improved reading and browsing experience.

“The new NOOK 7” tablet is a lightweight and affordable option for book lovers who also want the ability to browse, send emails, and listen to music,” said Bill Wood, Chief Digital Officer for Barnes & Noble. “We think this new tablet will delight both current NOOK users as well as introduce new customers to this affordable NOOK device.”

The new tablet has a custom home screen with easy access to your current read and recent purchases and shortcuts for browsing the NOOK Bookstore and Library. The tablet also gives readers access to Barnes & Noble’s Browsery™, where book lovers can talk about their favorite books and get recommendations for new ones from a community of fellow readers.

Customers can find the new NOOK 7” tablet at their local Barnes & Noble or buy it online at BN.com/NOOK7. The NOOK 7” tablet joins Barnes & Noble’s largest tablet to date, the NOOK 10.1” tablet, released earlier this year and on sale for just $129.99.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is the nation’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 630 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.