Google's Hangouts messaging platform has been a hot subject these last couple of days. Initially, a recent report pegged Google to give Hangouts the ax in 2020, but a director involved with the project at Google claims no such date was set, and that a migration is planned to transition Hangouts (as consumers know it, anyway) into Meet/Chat. Whatever ends up actually happening, at a minimum, it sounds like Hangouts will change in the future. With that in mind, we're curious: How many of our readers are still using Google Hangouts?

Try as I might, I can't give it up. Too many of the people I know personally and professionally switched to the platform years ago. But that was back in the SMS-integrated days when all we wanted was a way to escape using Facebook products in our search for a platform-agnostic iMessage clone. Sadly, Google unceremoniously stripped SMS functionality out shortly before pushing users onto Allo. Of course, that went well. And for the last couple of years, the consumer-facing version of Hangouts has been effectively on life support.

Although I continue to depend on it, I'm sure many of our readers have long since given up Hangouts — likely departing once SMS integration was lost. There's a whole pile of alternative services out there to replace it in varying degrees like Telegram, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Viber, and Snapchat. Even just basic, ancient SMS can work for messaging in a pinch.

So, have you already moved on to something else, or are you still using Hangouts?

