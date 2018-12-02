RAVPower makes great portable chargers, and we've even reviewed some of them. Right now, most of the company's batteries are on sale at B&H Photo for $6-25 off, including the 'Xtreme' 26,800 USB-PD battery and the 27,000mAh unit with an AC outlet.
You can see the full list of discounted products at the source link below, but here are some highlights:
- RAVPower Xtreme 26,800mAh (USB-PD) — $54.99 ($25 off)
- RAVPower Ace Series 22,000mAh — $29.99 ($12 off)
- RAVPower 12,000mAh — $18.99 ($16 off)
- RAVPower Luster 6,700mAh — $13.99 ($6 off)
- RAVPower 27,000mAh with AC Outlet — $139.99 ($40 off)
Keep in mind that B&H Photo now charges sales tax in 22 U.S. states.
- Source:
- B&H Photo
Comments