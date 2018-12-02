RAVPower makes great portable chargers, and we've even reviewed some of them. Right now, most of the company's batteries are on sale at B&H Photo for $6-25 off, including the 'Xtreme' 26,800 USB-PD battery and the 27,000mAh unit with an AC outlet.

You can see the full list of discounted products at the source link below, but here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that B&H Photo now charges sales tax in 22 U.S. states.