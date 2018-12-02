Back in September, Mozilla unveiled a version of Firefox designed for virtual reality headsets, fittingly named 'Firefox Reality.' It was a bit limited at first, but version 1.1 is now available that fixes many of the browser's initial shortcomings.

Here's the full changelog from the Play Store:

* Improved theater mode with 360 video playback support

* Additional localization: Chinese (Mandarin - simplified and traditional), French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean

* Expanded voice search support to new localized languages above

* Bookmarks

* Automatic search and domain suggestions in URL bar

You can download the Daydream VR version of Firefox Reality from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror.