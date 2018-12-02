Caterpillar Inc (better known as 'CAT') makes tractors, excavators, trucks, engines, and... smartphones. Actually, the phones are manufactured by Bullitt Group, but they retain the company's focus on durability. If you want a phone that can survive a six-foot drop onto concrete with no damage, the entire lineup of CAT phones is on sale at B&H Photo.

The cheapest model on sale is the S31, at $279.99 ($30 off). It has bottom-of-the-barrel specifications, including a Snapdragon 210 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a 4.7-inch 720p screen. The phone appears to be stuck on Android 7.0 Nougat, but on the plus side, it's IP68 water/dust resistant and can survive a 6-foot drop onto concrete with no damage to the display.

Next is the S41, which is currently discounted to $399.99 ($250 off). It has the hardware of a typical mid-range phone, with a Mediatek Helio P20 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 5-inch 1080p IPS display. This phone is also stuck on Nougat, but again, you can drop it on concrete.

Finally, the S61 is on sale for $799.99 ($200 off). It has a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 5.2-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen, and Android 8.0 Oreo. Not only is the S61 durable, but it also has a FLIR thermal camera on the back — just like the S60 we reviewed in 2016.

All of CAT's smartphones are unlocked for use on GSM carriers, but they won't work on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint.